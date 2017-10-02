Red Sox Announce Start Times For Games 1 And 2 Of ALDS Vs. Astros

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s officially October, and for the second straight year, the Red Sox are still playing baseball. This time around, they’ll be hoping for a bit more success.

That effort will begin on Thursday afternoon, as the Red Sox have now announced the start times for the first two games of their American League Division Series.

The series will begin Thursday at 4 p.m. ET, in what will be a busy day for Boston sports. The Bruins open their season at 7 p.m. ET, and the Patriots take on the Buccaneers in Tampa at 8:30 p.m.

In Game 1, Chris Sale will take the mound for the Red Sox.

Game 2 will be played Friday at 2 p.m. ET.

The start time for Game 3, on Sunday, has yet to be determined. That’s likewise the case for Game 4 on Monday and Game 5 on Wednesday, if necessary.