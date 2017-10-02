Witness: ‘Everyone Was Just Running For Their Lives’ During Las Vegas Concert Shooting

METHUEN (CBS) — A Methuen woman and her friend are waiting for a flight out of Las Vegas on Monday after surviving the largest mass shooting in modern American history.

According to Bryanna Giorgio, seeing Jason Aldean was one of her main reasons for attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

“It was about on his fourth song then all of a sudden we heard what sounded like firecrackers, but then I knew it wasn’t firecrackers, it just didn’t sound right,” said Giorgio.

The sound was gunfire coming from the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino and descending onto the concert crowd. Authorities identified the gunman as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock of Mesquite, Nevada. At least 50 people were killed and more than 500 were wounded.

“We got to the ground and then we looked up and the whole screen went [pixelated] because the screen was hit and then we heard bullets ricocheting off the stage and I just looked at my friend, Mandi, and I was like ‘we need to get out of here.'”

Giorgio said the pair got as to the ground as possible and started running.

“It was seriously like pandamonium — everyone was just running for their lives,” she recalled.

“We just ran, we went to a couple of hotels at first and then people just started running out of them. We didn’t really know if the shooter was in the concert, we didn’t know if it was more than one shooter, we didn’t know if they were on the strip.”

At one point during their run to safety, Giorgio fell and cut up her knee. It was not until they were able to stop and clean up her cut that Giorgio could call her family.

“It was a little hard getting in touch with my family members because they’re on East Coast time so it was one o’clock in the morning there,” Giorgio explained. “I was able to get in touch with them and just tell them that I’m okay and when you see it on the news you don’t have to worry.”

Giorgio was scheduled to leave Las Vegas early Monday morning but was unable to get into her hotel because it was locked down and was forced to reschedule.