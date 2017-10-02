Warren: ‘Thoughts & Prayers Are NOT Enough’ After Las Vegas Mass Shooting

LAS VEGAS (CBS) – U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts says “Thoughts & prayers are NOT enough” after more than 50 people were killed and at least 400 wounded in a Las Vegas shooting.

In a series of tweets Monday morning, the senator said “tragedies like Las Vegas have happened too many times.”

Thoughts & prayers are NOT enough. Not when more moms & dads will bury kids this week, & more sons & daughters will grow up without parents. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) October 2, 2017

“We need to have the conversation about how to stop gun violence. We need it NOW,” she wrote.

Her statement about “thoughts & prayers” was retweeted more than 1,000 times in less than 20 minutes.

Many Massachusetts leaders have offered their condolences after the attack, which is now the deadliest mass shooting in modern United States history.

Rep. Seth Moulton expressed similar sentiments to Warren on social media, saying he is “praying Congress will have the courage to do more than stand in silence.”

As after #Orlando, I will NOT be joining my colleagues in a moment of silence on the House Floor that just becomes an excuse for inaction. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) October 2, 2017

“Now is not a moment for silence; it’s a time for action,” he said.