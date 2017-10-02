BREAKING NEWS: Las Vegas Shooting: 50+ Dead, 400+ Wounded | Read More | Watch CBS News Live

Warren: ‘Thoughts & Prayers Are NOT Enough’ After Las Vegas Mass Shooting

Filed Under: Elizabeth Warren, Las Vegas Shooting

LAS VEGAS (CBS) – U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts says “Thoughts & prayers are NOT enough” after more than 50 people were killed and at least 400 wounded in a Las Vegas shooting.

In a series of tweets Monday morning, the senator said “tragedies like Las Vegas have happened too many times.”

“We need to have the conversation about how to stop gun violence. We need it NOW,” she wrote.

Her statement about “thoughts & prayers” was retweeted more than 1,000 times in less than 20 minutes.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren at a Capitol Hill hearing in July 2017 (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren at a Capitol Hill hearing in July 2017 (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Many Massachusetts leaders have offered their condolences after the attack, which is now the deadliest mass shooting in modern United States history.

Rep. Seth Moulton expressed similar sentiments to Warren on social media, saying he is “praying Congress will have the courage to do more than stand in silence.”

“Now is not a moment for silence; it’s a time for action,” he said.

