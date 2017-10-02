WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
BREAKING NEWS: Las Vegas Shooting: 50+ Dead, 200+ Wounded | Read More | Watch CBS News Live

Former Red Sox Pitcher Mike Timlin Not Hurt In Las Vegas Shooting

Filed Under: Las Vegas Shooting, Mike Timlin

LAS VEGAS (CBS/AP) – Former Red Sox pitcher Mike Timlin escaped the deadliest mass shooting in United States history unharmed.

Watch: CBS News Live Coverage Of Las Vegas Shooting

Timlin and his friends were among the thousands of people at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday night, when a gunman opened fire on the crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel across the street.

lasvegas Former Red Sox Pitcher Mike Timlin Not Hurt In Las Vegas Shooting

(CBS News graphic)

More than 50 people were killed and more than 200 were hurt.

“Was at the #route91harvest please pray for all who have been wounded. All my group is ok,” Timlin tweeted.

Authorities identified the gunman as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock. Investigators said he is dead after a confrontation with police at the hotel, where he is believed to have checked in as a guest.

paddock Former Red Sox Pitcher Mike Timlin Not Hurt In Las Vegas Shooting

(CBS News graphic)

A law enforcement source told CBS News a search warrant has been issued for Paddock’s home in a retirement community in nearby Mesquite, Nevada.  Police there told CBS Paddock was white, in his 60s and hadn’t had any run-ins with law enforcement. He wasn’t a veteran, Mesquite police added.

Asked if authorities think the shooting was an act of terrorism, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo replied, “No. Not at this point. … We don’t know what his belief system was at this time.”

las vegas Former Red Sox Pitcher Mike Timlin Not Hurt In Las Vegas Shooting

People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after gun fire was heard on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

There is no word yet on a motive.

Authorities say they have located 62-year-old Marilou Danley, who was wanted as a person of interest in the attack.  Law enforcement sources told CBS News that Danley was Paddock’s wife.

Country music star Jason Aldean was in the middle of his performance on stage when the bullets rained down on the crowd. He posted on Instagram hours later, calling the shooting “beyond horrific.”

lasvegas3 Former Red Sox Pitcher Mike Timlin Not Hurt In Las Vegas Shooting

People scramble for shelter at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after gun fire was heard on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Aldean and his crew were not hurt.

For families looking to locate missing loved ones, Las Vegas Police say you should call 1-866-535-5654.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

