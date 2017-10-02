Former Red Sox Pitcher Mike Timlin Not Hurt In Las Vegas Shooting

LAS VEGAS (CBS/AP) – Former Red Sox pitcher Mike Timlin escaped the deadliest mass shooting in United States history unharmed.

Timlin and his friends were among the thousands of people at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday night, when a gunman opened fire on the crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel across the street.

More than 50 people were killed and more than 200 were hurt.

“Was at the #route91harvest please pray for all who have been wounded. All my group is ok,” Timlin tweeted.

Authorities identified the gunman as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock. Investigators said he is dead after a confrontation with police at the hotel, where he is believed to have checked in as a guest.

A law enforcement source told CBS News a search warrant has been issued for Paddock’s home in a retirement community in nearby Mesquite, Nevada. Police there told CBS Paddock was white, in his 60s and hadn’t had any run-ins with law enforcement. He wasn’t a veteran, Mesquite police added.

Asked if authorities think the shooting was an act of terrorism, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo replied, “No. Not at this point. … We don’t know what his belief system was at this time.”

There is no word yet on a motive.

Authorities say they have located 62-year-old Marilou Danley, who was wanted as a person of interest in the attack. Law enforcement sources told CBS News that Danley was Paddock’s wife.

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

Country music star Jason Aldean was in the middle of his performance on stage when the bullets rained down on the crowd. He posted on Instagram hours later, calling the shooting “beyond horrific.”

Aldean and his crew were not hurt.

For families looking to locate missing loved ones, Las Vegas Police say you should call 1-866-535-5654.

