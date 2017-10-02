WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
BREAKING NEWS: Las Vegas Attack: 58 Dead, 515 Hurt | Read More | Watch CBS News Live

Crowds Line Up To Donate Blood After Las Vegas Mass Shooting

Filed Under: Blood Donation, Chris Melore, Las Vegas Shooting, talkers

CBS Local — Las Vegas residents are answering the call to help the hundreds of victims in Sunday night’s mass shooting. Crowds of people have been lining up at local hospitals and clinics to donate blood since emergency workers put out pleas for help in the wake of the worst shooting in U.S. history.

Many people have been documenting the massive response to the tragedy in Las Vegas, posting pictures of the people coming out to give blood for the more than 500 wounded at Sunday’s music festival.

blood line Crowds Line Up To Donate Blood After Las Vegas Mass Shooting

The line for blood donation in Las Vegas (Image credit: KTNV)

Over 500 people reportedly stood in line at one United Blood Services center in the city Monday morning.

“There is no substitute for blood,” United Blood Services’ Paul Milakeve said during a 2015 interview. “Everyone relies on volunteer blood donors. It’s a relatively simple and painless process.”

Although waiting on line and passing a standard health screening can take several minutes, the process of donating a pint of blood can take as little as 10 minutes. As good samaritans continue to pour in to help the wounded, many are turning to social media to call on the country to do what they can to help the victims of Las Vegas.

According to the Red Cross, donors must be at least 17 to give blood. Some states do allow 16-year-olds to donate if they have their parent’s permission. All donors are required to weigh more than 110 pounds regardless of age.

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch