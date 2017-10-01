Pet Parade: MSPCA At Nevins Farm

BOSTON (CBS) — Two dogs, a cat, and a ferret up for adoption from the MSPCA at Nevins Farm in Methuen were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

Lola is a 15-month-old pit bull who came to MSPCA because her family didn’t have enough time with her. She’s very high-energy! She loves all animals, but the MSPCA is recommending she doesn’t go to a home with any cats, because she loves them a little too much.

Uma Purrman is about seven years old, and is a very laid-back cat–she’s unphased by just about everything, even Lola.

Alvin is a four-year-old ferret who was found as a stray. Ferrets are very social, and can be given free reign of a house, almost like a cat. They enjoy stealing things–so if you sit down in a chair and find a random sock, that’s not unusual!

Lulu came in with about four or five other dogs. She’s very timid, and doesn’t do well with changes in environment, so she couldn’t come in with the other animals Sunday. She’d do best as someone’s only pet!

MSPCA is hosting the Horses Helping Horses Fall Beach Ride at Crane Beach in Ipswich on October 21. The event will benefit the Equine and Farm Animal Center at Nevins Farm.

For more information, visit mspca.org/nevinsfarm.

