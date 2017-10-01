Patriots Panthers Live Blog

10 a.m.: It’s a lovely day for football in Foxboro. Fortunately for all of us, the Patriots and Panthers are willing to play some of that football for all the world to see.

Here at 1 p.m., these two 2-1 teams will kick off in their Week 4 matchup. The Panthers are coming off a blowout loss at home to the Saints, while the Patriots are riding high off their dramatic come-from-behind victory over the Texans right here at Gillette.

But last week won’t matter much once the pads start crunching, so check back early and often for updates live from Gillette Stadium. One of these teams will move on with a tidy 3-1 record. The other will be a most unpleasant 2-2.