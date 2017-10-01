MBTA Patriots Train Breaks Down In Dedham

DEDHAM (CBS) — The MBTA Commuter Rail’s game-day train to Gillette Stadium was stopped at a station in Dedham Sunday morning–leaving Patriots fans stranded before the team’s game against the Panthers.
The MBTA said the train was not moving because of a mechanical issue, and responded to customers on Twitter.
Fans tweeted at the MBTA saying they were getting hot on the train–and worried they’d miss a game they paid a lot of money for.
Another train was sent to hook onto the stranded Patriots train.
The train was finally on its way again shortly before noon.