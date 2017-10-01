MBTA Patriots Train Breaks Down In Dedham

DEDHAM (CBS) — The MBTA Commuter Rail’s game-day train to Gillette Stadium was stopped at a station in Dedham Sunday morning–leaving Patriots fans stranded before the team’s game against the Panthers.

Franklin Football Updt: Train 9711 (outbound) is oper 75-85 mins late btwn Dedham Corp Center & Gillette Stadium due to a mechanical issue. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) October 1, 2017

The MBTA said the train was not moving because of a mechanical issue, and responded to customers on Twitter.

We apologize for the difficult trip, Kristy. We are working on getting another train there to assist and get everyone moving again. ^ES — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) October 1, 2017

Fans tweeted at the MBTA saying they were getting hot on the train–and worried they’d miss a game they paid a lot of money for.

Folks are getting out and getting in ubers. Prolly a 75 dollar ride, late to a game with a 200+ ticket. Still no post about it just replies — Sean O (@olears27) October 1, 2017

Another train was sent to hook onto the stranded Patriots train.

So glad you are underway again! Our apologies for the delay. Go Pats! ^ES — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) October 1, 2017

The train was finally on its way again shortly before noon.