Man Shot In Apparent Drive-By In Chelsea Dies

CHELSEA (AP) — A Massachusetts man who was shot in an apparent drive-by shooting last week has died.
Chelsea police and Suffolk District Attorney Daniel Conley said Sunday that the 37-year-old city resident died at Massachusetts General Hospital on Saturday night. A 19-year-old woman is recovering from injuries she sustained in the Wednesday shooting.
The man’s death is being investigated as a homicide.
No one has been identified.
Investigators urge anyone with information on the shooting to contact police.