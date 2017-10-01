Man Shot In Apparent Drive-By In Chelsea Dies

Filed Under: Chelsea, Murder, Shooting

CHELSEA (AP) — A Massachusetts man who was shot in an apparent drive-by shooting last week has died.

Chelsea police and Suffolk District Attorney Daniel Conley said Sunday that the 37-year-old city resident died at Massachusetts General Hospital on Saturday night. A 19-year-old woman is recovering from injuries she sustained in the Wednesday shooting.

chelsea Man Shot In Apparent Drive By In Chelsea Dies

Police investigate shooting on Congress Ave in Chelsea (Image from Juli McDonald/WBZ)

The man’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

No one has been identified.

Investigators urge anyone with information on the shooting to contact police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch