Massachusetts To Put Abandoned Items Up For EBay Auction

Massachusetts To Put Abandoned Items Up For EBay AuctionMassachusetts residents who abandoned jewelry, gold, high-end wristwatches and other items in safe deposit boxes will soon see those items auctioned off by the state.

Owl Stuck In Truck Rehabilitated, Released In WilmingtonAn owl that was hit by a truck last spring and traveled from Massachusetts to New Hampshire wedged between the truck cab and trailer is ready to hunt crawfish and moles again.

Locals Continue Donation Drive Efforts To Puerto RicoA group of volunteers in Roxbury held a donation drive in a restaurant. Other volunteers packaged up donations at Gillette Stadium.

Police In New Hampshire Involved In Fatal Gas Station ShootingOfficials in New Hampshire say a man shot by police at a gas station on Saturday has died.