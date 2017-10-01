7 Injured After Cars Collide, Head Into Bus Stop

DORCHESTER (CBS) — Seven people were taken to the hospital after two cars collided and one continued to slam into a bus stop on Sunday night.

The crash occurred just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Columbia Road and Washington Street in Dorchester, officials said.

The car that slammed into the bus stop was just towed away. A portion of Columbia Rd is closed as crews clean up the debris. @cbsboston pic.twitter.com/0mZ6DSoEAw — Tiffany Chan (@TiffanyChanWBZ) October 2, 2017

Three of the people transported were standing at a bus stop at the time of the crash. The other four were in the two cars, according to Boston EMS.

At least one of the victims is in critical condition.

Officials said while the red sedan involved ended up in the bus stop, the other car knocked down a traffic light.

It is not clear what caused the crash, police have not released any more information.