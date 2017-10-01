7 Injured After Cars Collide, Head Into Bus Stop

Filed Under: Car Crash, Dorchester, Tiffany Chan

DORCHESTER (CBS) — Seven people were taken to the hospital after two cars collided and one continued to slam into a bus stop on Sunday night.

The crash occurred just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Columbia Road and Washington Street in Dorchester, officials said.

Three of the people transported were standing at a bus stop at the time of the crash. The other four were in the two cars, according to Boston EMS.

At least one of the victims is in critical condition.

blackcar 7 Injured After Cars Collide, Head Into Bus Stop

A black car is towed from the scene of a crash in Dorchester (WBZ-TV | Tiffany Chan)

Officials said while the red sedan involved ended up in the bus stop, the other car knocked down a traffic light.

It is not clear what caused the crash, police have not released any more information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch