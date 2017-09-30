Chris Sale Will Pitch Sunday If Red Sox Fail To Clinch Division Title

BOSTON (CBS) – Will Red Sox ace Chris Sale get a much needed day off on Sunday? It all depends if Boston is able to pop the champagne on Saturday.

Red Sox manager John Farrell told reporters Saturday that if the Red Sox clinch the American League East title against Houston on Saturday, Sale will not pitch on Sunday.

But if Boston squanders yet another chance to clinch the division, Sale will be on the mound in the season finale.

If the Red Sox lose on Saturday and the Yankees beat Toronto, Boston will enter the final day of the regular season with a 1-game lead.

Should the Red Sox fall again Sunday and the Yankees win again, the two teams would play on Monday in the Bronx. The winner would get the division title and the loser relegated to the one-game wildcard against the Minnesota Twins.

With a chance to get closer to the Red Sox, Yankees manager Joe Girardi bumped CC Sabathia into a Saturday afternoon start.