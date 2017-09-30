President Trump’s Weekly Address: September 30, 2017

WASHINGTON (CBS) – President Donald Trump discussed hurricane relief efforts and his plans for tax reform during his weekly address.
Trump opened his address by saying “American hearts are united with the people of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands who have faced terrible devastation in the wake of two catastrophic hurricanes.”
He then went on to say it is “now time for Congress to deliver” on tax reform.
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada gave the Democratic Saturday address.
Masto focused her address on the hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.