President Trump’s Criticism Of San Juan Mayor Draws Ire Of Mass. Senators

BOSTON (CBS) – A pair of Massachusetts senators had strong words for President Donald Trump’s criticism of San Juan, Puerto Rico Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz.
In an interview last week Yulin Cruz, a Boston University graduate, was critical of the Trump administration’s hurricane relief response.
On Saturday morning, Trump sharply responded with tweets on what he called Yulin Cruz’s “poor leadership.”
Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey called Trump’s comments “disgraceful and shameful.”
Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Puerto Rico needs “help, not bullying.”
Gov. Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced a fund to help hurricane victims in Puerto Rico.