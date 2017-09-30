President Trump’s Criticism Of San Juan Mayor Draws Ire Of Mass. Senators

BOSTON (CBS) – A pair of Massachusetts senators had strong words for President Donald Trump’s criticism of San Juan, Puerto Rico Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz.

In an interview last week Yulin Cruz, a Boston University graduate, was critical of the Trump administration’s hurricane relief response.

On Saturday morning, Trump sharply responded with tweets on what he called Yulin Cruz’s “poor leadership.”

The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

…Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

…want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey called Trump’s comments “disgraceful and shameful.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Puerto Rico needs “help, not bullying.”

I just got off the phone with Mayor @CarmenYulinCruz. I told her to keep up her heroic work & leadership on behalf of Puerto Rico. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) September 30, 2017

The definition of "poor leadership" is sitting at your golf club while millions of US citizens beg for your help, @realDonaldTrump. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) September 30, 2017

Gov. Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced a fund to help hurricane victims in Puerto Rico.