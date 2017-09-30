NightSide – Should Athletes Kneeling to Protest Stop?

BOSTON (CBS) – After President Trump doubled down on telling NFL players to respect the flag, many players still defied that notion by kneeling, including Patriots players, which has only added more fuel to the fire. Although many of the players kneeling have publicly stated that they mean no offense to the military, many people still feel that the act in itself is disgraceful. The Patriots play this weekend against the Carolina Panthers, and league sources report that all members of the Patriots will stand in unison. What do you want and expect the players to do during the national anthem?