New Book Features Stories of Latino Students At Harvard University

By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
September 30, 2017
A brand new book was recently launched, with the mission of giving hope and inspiration to many young Latinos who want to pursue a higher education, and maybe even go to Harvard! The book is called “Latinos En Harvard” – the decisions and actions that gave them success, by bestselling author, psychologist and life coach Dr. Diana Dizdarevic.

wbzs yadires nova salcedo with dolly amaya and eduardo herrera sept 2017 3 New Book Features Stories of Latino Students At Harvard University

It chronicles the college experience of six Latino students attending the prestigious school. On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with featured students, Eduardo Herrera and Dolly Amaya. Tune in!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
BOOK ON INSPIRATION & MOTIVATION
“Latinos En Harvard”
Decisions and Actions
that gave them Success
Author: Diana Dizdarevic
www.latinosharvard.me
Available on Amazon

