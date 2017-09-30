New Book Features Stories of Latino Students At Harvard University

September 30, 2017

A brand new book was recently launched, with the mission of giving hope and inspiration to many young Latinos who want to pursue a higher education, and maybe even go to Harvard! The book is called “Latinos En Harvard” – the decisions and actions that gave them success, by bestselling author, psychologist and life coach Dr. Diana Dizdarevic.

It chronicles the college experience of six Latino students attending the prestigious school. On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with featured students, Eduardo Herrera and Dolly Amaya. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

BOOK ON INSPIRATION & MOTIVATION

“Latinos En Harvard”

Decisions and Actions

that gave them Success

Author: Diana Dizdarevic

www.latinosharvard.me

Available on Amazon

CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!

Facebook: WbzCentroYadires

Twitter: @YadiresWBZ

Instagram: @Yadires

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.