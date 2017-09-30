Locals Continue Donation Drive Efforts To Puerto Rico

ROXBURY (CBS) — Volunteers in Roxbury stayed busy on Saturday sorting through donations they will be sending to Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico.

A small group opened up a donation drive at the El Mondonguito restaurant. They asked for canned goods, toiletries, and money.

Zulma Medina, the drive’s organizer, said, “It’s been a very emotional time for us here. We are more than grateful to everyone that has donated.”

Volunteers were moved to tears when they saw all of these donations come in for Puerto Rico. @cbsboston pic.twitter.com/vUb6p5jsf9 — Tiffany Chan (@TiffanyChanWBZ) September 30, 2017

“Our country is not the same as we know it. I have seen it only in pictures. I have spoken to people who have been there,” she added.

At Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, volunteers who worked with Care One loaded up a 53-foot long tractor-trailer truck with water, food, clothing, and emergency supplies.

“Filling up the rest of the truck, they’re heading down to Florida, and the other three trailers are headed to Puerto Rico to help the victims down there,” explained volunteer Andrew Grimes.

Another El Mondonguito volunteer, Katherine Ruiz, asked, “If we don’t do it. Who’s going to do it?”

Medina said, “We just hope and rely on God to help us at least put that emotional distress on hold until we finish our mission.”

Those interested in donating to the efforts can do so with GoFundMe.