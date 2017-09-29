WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Vigil Honors Murdered Teacher, Victims Of Domestic Violence

By Ryan Kath
Filed Under: Domestic Violence, House Speaker Robert DeLeo, Revere, Ryan Kath, Vanessa MacCormack

REVERE (CBS) – They lit candles to honor the victims of domestic violence Friday, a tragedy some say is far too common in our communities. The murder of a local school teacher prompted the vigil.

Prosecutors say the Revere woman’s husband killed her in their home. Community leaders want to make sure everyone knows, there is help available.

“Our hearts are breaking for the families and the friends and the loved ones of Vanessa,” one woman attending the vigil told us.

They gathered on the steps of Revere City Hall to remember Vanessa MacCormack, a 30-year-old elementary school teacher authorities say was brutally murdered by her husband.

“Vanessa had so much life ahead of her and so much to look forward to,” Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo told the crowd.

“Domestic violence is everybody’s business. It does not discriminate based on race, socio-economic status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression,” Kourou Pich of HarborCOV said.

revere1 Vigil Honors Murdered Teacher, Victims Of Domestic Violence

Vanessa MacCormack. (WBZ-TV)

Advocates, politicians and survivors united with the common goal of ending domestic violence. “Let us today grieve together. Let us today unite against violence,” House Speaker Robert DeLeo told the vigil attendees.

The vigil also was a reminder to anyone in a dangerous relationship that there is help available, that there are ways out. “The tragedy of this homicide needs to be matched with the hope and resilience that survivors demonstrate every day, and tells us that we can do more, we can do better,” says Toni Troop from Jane Doe Inc.

Vanessa MacCormack’s husband has pleaded not guilty to charges he murdered her and is being held without bail. The MacCormacks have a 1-year-old daughter.

