93-Year-Old Veteran’s Dream Comes True At Fenway Park

BOSTON (CBS) – Donald Hunnicutt arrived at Fenway Park with his own cheering section and he’s earned it. The humble Navy veteran, who served in World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam turned 93 Thursday. All he wanted was to be at Fenway Park.

So fittingly his son, Jim reached out to an organization called the Dream Foundation. Think Make-A-Wish for terminally ill seniors.

don 93 Year Old Veterans Dream Comes True At Fenway Park

Donald Hunnicutt outside Fenway Park (WBZ-TV)

Donald has Alzheimer’s disease and Jim says this will be his last game at Fenway.

“I’m just hoping he has a good time and he’ll remember some of this and things will be good, you know?” Jim said.

don2 93 Year Old Veterans Dream Comes True At Fenway Park

Donald Hunnicutt and his son watch Red Sox at Fenway Park (WBZ-TV)

“He was in rough shape six months ago. But he made it. The guy, has the will to go,” Jim said.

For other fans, this could be any game, but for Donald Hunnicutt’s family, it is a night and a tribute they’ll never forget.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment and just praying that he’d make it, you know? Just that he’d make it. And he did.”

