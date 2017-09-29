PETA Offers $5K Reward For Info On Puppies Thrown Into River

PETA Offers $5K Reward For Info On Puppies Thrown Into RiverPeople for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is offering a $5,000 reward to help find whoever dumped a bag containing six live puppies into a Massachusetts river.

Lunenburg Police Officer Involved In ShootingA Lunenburg police officer shot a person in an incident early Friday morning, according to State Police.

Watertown Man Who Found Boston Marathon Bomber In His Boat DiesThe man who became a hero after finding Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in his backyard in 2013 has died.

93-Year-Old Veteran's Dream Comes True At Fenway ParkAll a Navy veteran wanted for his 93rd birthday was to see the Red Sox at Fenway Park.