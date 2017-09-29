The Golf Club Visits ‘The Clubhouse’ In Middleton

BOSTON (CBS) — For some people, “indoor golf” means a stale, confined, less fun version of actual golf. But this week on The Golf Club, Hardy finds out that the Clubhouse Golf and Entertainment in Middleton does away with that myth in a lot of ways.

The Clubhouse boasts 10 spacious simulators, Ping-Pong and pool tables, a full bar, and a state of the art teaching studio, all of which make the Clubhouse not just a perfect substitute for the real thing — in some ways, it might be better!

Hardy talks with Eric Karpinski, who’s the CEO, director of golf operations and teaching professional at The Clubhouse to describe what the place is all about, how well the golf simulators work, how much it all costs, and more:

Later, he talks with Karpinski about the state-of-the-art technology used for lessons offered at The Clubhouse:

For more information, visit TheClubhouseGE.com.