Police Search For Man Who Assaulted Shelter Worker

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police are searching for the man who assaulted a woman who works at a homeless shelter.

South End residents walking home from work say they’re worried, but not at all surprised. “I’ve seen a lot of chaos, a lot of nonsense,” said resident John Hayward.

Boston Police are investigating after the woman was indecently assaulted on Thorndike Street Wednesday morning. The victim says she was walking into a building when a man came up from behind and wrapped his arms around her.

Police are looking for a man seen in surveillance photos. He’s not wanted at this time — they just want to identify who he is.

“That’s really scary for me because I very often get out of my house and I walk down the street to go to work,” said resident Rola Rabah.

The victim is an employee at Rosie’s Place, a nearby women’s shelter.

They sent WBZ a statement that reads: “Rosie’s Place is committed to the safety of its employees, and we are investigating the implementation of additional security measures in the wake of this incident.”

“If I’m walking alone – this area late at night, especially around here can be especially dangerous. Especially with all the drug addiction,” said Hayward.

The attacker is a young, light-skinned man with a thin build who appears to swing out his right foot when he walks. As the investigation continues, Rola Rabah says she’ll be looking over her shoulder more often.

“It’s definitely not the safest street to be on and especially for somebody like me who usually walks alone – it’s definitely concerning,” Rabah said.

Boston Police urge people to be aware of their surroundings, to walk in groups and to avoid distractions like talking on the phone and listening to music. If you have any information on the incident that happened on Thorndike Street, you’re asked to call Boston Police.