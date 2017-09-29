WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Dolloff: Patriots Need Brandin Cooks To Dominate Against Panthers – And He Will

Filed Under: Brandin Cooks, Matt Dolloff, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Brandin Cooks had his first big-time day as a Patriot last Sunday afternoon against the Texans. This coming weekend against the Panthers, the Patriots may need him to be even better.

The good news for New England is, he probably will.

Cooks’ performance on Sunday could actually come down to the ability of the Patriots’ offensive line to keep Tom Brady upright long enough for him to deliver the ball down the field, and that’s a legitimate question in light of how that unit has played so far. Led by Pro-Bowl defensive tackle Kawann Short, the Panthers’ pass-rushing has been solid with eight sacks so far (tied for 12th) and the 10th-best “adjusted sack rate” according to Football Outsiders.

But the true strength of the Panthers defense so far has been their coverage, particularly by their excellent trio of linebackers. Luke Kuechly, Thomas Davis, and Shaq Thompson (one of our three Panthers players to watch on Sunday) will make Rob Gronkowski and the Patriots’ running backs grind for every last yard on Sunday.

That’s why Brady might have to lean on Cooks more than he has through the first three games. Because the Panthers secondary simply isn’t equipped to handle No. 14 down the field.

dl brandin cooks patriots texans Dolloff: Patriots Need Brandin Cooks To Dominate Against Panthers And He Will

Brandin Cooks carries the ball for a touchdown against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 24, 2017. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The starting cornerbacks for the Panthers, one of which will likely be lined up against Cooks at all times, are a pair of second year players who have had up-and-down seasons to this point. James Bradberry could have a bad time if he’s forced to defend against Cooks on deeper routes; his calling card is size and physicality. His only hope against Cooks is that he can consistently jam him at the line and beat him down with physicality, which is also possible. But in studying Bradberry on film, the Patriots almost certainly saw Saints receiver Ted Ginn get behind him rather easily for a 40-yard touchdown last Sunday.

If a good-but-not-great big-play guy like Ginn can toast Bradberry off the line like this, Cooks will leave him in the dust every time.

It’s also worth noting that the Panthers’ safeties have been abysmal so far this year, as Mike Adams and Kurt Coleman have averaged a heinous 48.5 grade from Pro Football Focus.

Covering Cooks won’t get much easier for cornerback Daryl Worley, who also boasts size at 6-foot-1 and 204 pounds. But like Bradberry, he won’t have the speed to keep up with Cooks in the open field. He can also be fooled by double-moves and play-action fakes, as he showed on this touchdown by the Saints’ Brandon Coleman. So perhaps even Chris Hogan can find the end zone against these guys.

Worley is also on the Panthers injury report with a shoulder injury and did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, so he might not even be a go for Sunday anyway. It’s likely that Brady and Cooks will see more of veteran corner Captain Munnerlyn. But with a dismal 48.5 grade from PFF and plummeting playing time (just 11 snaps last week), there’s little reason to believe that he would be any better against the 23-year-old Cooks.

Ultimately, Bradberry is a much better fit in coverage against a receiver like Hogan and Munnerlyn simply appears to have lost a step. At some point, at least one of them is going to have to chase Cooks down the field. And that’s when he will have himself a day.

If Brady can get the time he needs to throw the football Cooks’ way, it’s likely that the wideout will be there for him. Considering how good the Panthers are in the front-seven, the quarterback is probably going to need it.

Matt Dolloff is a writer/producer for CBSBostonSports.com. Any opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect those of 98.5 The Sports Hub, CBS, or any subsidiaries. Have a news tip, question, or comment for Matt? Follow him on Twitter @mattdolloff and email him at mdolloff@985thesportshub.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch