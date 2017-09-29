WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Man Issued Citation For Burning Patriots Gear In Protest

SWANSEA (CBS) – The man who invited people to burn Patriots gear in protest of the team kneeling during the national anthem was issued a citation for the event.

Mark Shane organized the event at his Swansea home Thursday night as about 100 people stopped by to show support.

shane Man Issued Citation For Burning Patriots Gear In Protest

Mark Shane of Swansea is upset with Patriots players who took a knee during the National Anthem. (WBZ-TV)

Shane said he was appalled by the decision of about 20 members of the Patriots to kneel during the national anthem before New England played Houston at Gillette Stadium.

fire21 Man Issued Citation For Burning Patriots Gear In Protest

Mark Shane of Swansea hosted a Patriots jersey burning party (WBZ-TV)

Firefighters warned Shane before the event that it violated town bylaws to burn anything other than clean wood.

On Friday, Fire Chief Eric Hadjer told WBZ-TV Shane was issued a citation for violation of open burning regulations.

