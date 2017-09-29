Freshman Harvard Football Player Suffers Serious Neck Injury In First Game

BOSTON (CBS) – A Harvard University freshman football player regained some feeling in his arms and legs nearly two weeks after he suffered a serious neck injury in the team’s season-opening game.

Ben Abercrombie, from Hoover, Alabama, was injured on September 16 while attempting to make a tackle against Rhode Island.

In a statement, Harvard University said there is no update on Abercrombie’s condition. He remains in Rhode Island Hospital receiving treatment.

In an online journal that updates on Abercrombie’s health, his father wrote on Thursday that the Harvard freshman is beginning the weaning process from a ventilator.

“We ask everyone to keep praying that Ben makes a successful transition to breathing without assistance and then we will shift focus to the paralysis,” Abercrombie’s father wrote.

In Alabama, the Hoover High School community has been working hard to raise money for Abercrombie.

Fundraising efforts called “Stand Up For Ben” have raised more than $30,000 so far.

The Harvard athletics department shared a #StandUpForBen video that shows athletes offering their best wishes for Abercrombie’s recovery.

Abercrombie’s father said Alabama head coach Nick Saban has reached out to the family, Harvard head coach Tim Murphy is in contact every day, and the New England Patriots sent a package of gifts to the injured player.