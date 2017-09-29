WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Freshman Harvard Football Player Suffers Serious Neck Injury In First Game

Filed Under: Harvard Football, Harvard University

BOSTON (CBS) – A Harvard University freshman football player regained some feeling in his arms and legs nearly two weeks after he suffered a serious neck injury in the team’s season-opening game.

Ben Abercrombie, from Hoover, Alabama, was injured on September 16 while attempting to make a tackle against Rhode Island.

In a statement, Harvard University said there is no update on Abercrombie’s condition. He remains in Rhode Island Hospital receiving treatment.

In an online journal that updates on Abercrombie’s health, his father wrote on Thursday that the Harvard freshman is beginning the weaning process from a ventilator.

“We ask everyone to keep praying that Ben makes a successful transition to breathing without assistance and then we will shift focus to the paralysis,” Abercrombie’s father wrote.

In Alabama, the Hoover High School community has been working hard to raise money for Abercrombie.

Fundraising efforts called “Stand Up For Ben” have raised more than $30,000 so far.

The Harvard athletics department shared a #StandUpForBen video that shows athletes offering their best wishes for Abercrombie’s recovery.

Abercrombie’s father said Alabama head coach Nick Saban has reached out to the family, Harvard head coach Tim Murphy is in contact every day, and the New England Patriots sent a package of gifts to the injured player.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch