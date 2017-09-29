Watertown Man Who Found Boston Marathon Bomber In His Boat Dies

WATERTOWN (CBS) – The man who became a hero after finding Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in his backyard in 2013 has died.

Dave Henneberry lived on Franklin Street in Watertown. On April 19, 2013, Boston and the surrounding areas had been shut down while police searched for Tsarnaev.

dave henneberry

Dave Henneberry. (WBZ-TV)

Just moments after authorities lifted the shelter-in-place order, Henneberry walked into his backyard and came face-to-face with Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who had been hiding in his boat, The Slipaway II.

evidence52

The boat where Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was found hiding. (Image Credit: U.S. Attorney’s Office)

So Henneberry called 911.

Here is a transcript of that call, which ended the 100-hour-long manhunt.

Henneberry: “I have a boat in my yard. There’s blood all over the inside. There’s a person in the boat.”

911 Operator: “Are you sure?”

Henneberry: “I just looked in the boat.”

911 Operator: “OK. Stay on the phone. Are you in the house? Stay in the house.”

Henneberry: “I just looked in it and I found something on the outside and I got nervous. And I looked in and I saw blood all over the floor of the boat and there’s a body in the boat.”

911 Operator: “Stay where you are.”

Henneberry: “He’s in the boat laying the floor. Climb up the ladder you can open the hatch. He’s in the boat.”

911 Operator: “Is he alive?”

Henneberry: “I don’t know!”

The call ended with Henneberry calmly telling the operator police were there.

dzhokhar1

Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev captured in Watertown. (Photo Credit: Boston Magazine)

Tsarnaev was taken into custody later that night. He was convicted and sentenced to death for his role in the 2013 bombings, which killed three people.

david henneberry

Watertown boat owner David Henneberry found Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in his backyard. (WBZ-TV)

Dave Henneberry died Wednesday. He was 70 years old.

