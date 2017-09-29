Solar Glare Blamed For 10-Car Crash On Route 128 In Beverly

BEVERLY (CBS) – The bright sun appears to be the cause of a 10-car crash that shut down part of Route 128 in Beverly Friday morning.

State Police said it started at about 7 a.m. in the northbound lanes near exit 19 when solar glare became a problem for several drivers.

There was a crash just north of the rest area and another collision followed that one.

There were no serious injuries reported, but all the northbound lanes were shut down briefly.

Five vehicles were towed from the scene, which was cleared as of 8 a.m.

