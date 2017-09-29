50 Arrested In Massachusetts Amid Federal Immigration Sweep

BOSTON (AP) — Federal immigration officials say 50 people were arrested in Massachusetts as part of a nationwide sweep focusing on what they called “sanctuary” jurisdictions, which limit local authorities’ cooperation in immigration investigations.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Thursday that the four-day operation netted 498 people wanted for immigration violations. Of those, 317 had criminal convictions.
Among those arrested in Boston was a citizen of India convicted of indecent assault.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts on Friday decried the raids as “attempts to bully state and local law enforcement.” The Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition noted 20 of the 50 arrested in Massachusetts had no criminal record.
The immigrant activist group Centro Presente said it will lead a vigil in East Boston on Saturday in response.
