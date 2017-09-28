Police: Leominster Man Attacked School Van With Broom, Machete

LEOMINSTER (CBS) — Police arrested a man Wednesday who they say attacked a school van with a broom and machete while children were on board.

Ricardo Morales, 44 of Leominster, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

Leominster Police said he was angered because the van pulled into his driveway on Mechanic Street to pick up children who were waiting on the sidewalk.

“He was extremely agitated that the driver was turning around in the common driveway of two homes,” Leominster Public Schools said in a release.

Police got the call Wednesday morning from the bus driver, employed by a private bus company, who said Morales approached the bus with a metal broom and machete, and raised both as if he was going to hit the children.

She told police he hit the bus twice with the pipe on the driver’s side window and the hood, and also hit the passenger compartment with the machete before going back behind the building.

“The van was moved to a safer location around the corner and waited per order of the police until they could secure a statement,” Leominster Public Schools said.

Leominster Schools said students had to wait on the bus for a half hour while police spoke to the driver and bus monitor, but that the students were eventually safely taken to their destination–the Center for Applied Behavior in Worcester.

Witnesses identified Morales to police, and they arrested him at his home.

Morales has previously been arrested on home-invasion charges, and served three years in Bristol County Jail on a weapons conviction. Prosecutors said in a previous case that he is a member of the “Latin Kings” gang.

He’s being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing next Thursday.