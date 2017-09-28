Scott Gramling Helps You Set Your Daily Fantasy Football Lineup For Week 4

BOSTON (CBS) — Fantasy football “freak” Scott Gramling joined 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Zolak & Bertrand on Thursday for some sage advice on how to set their weekly lineups in apps like DraftKings. Here’s how it works: Marc Bertrand and Scott Zolak each pick a player, and Gramling helps them fill out the rest of their lineups.

Zolak did some homework after a down Week 3, this time selecting Dolphins wideout DeVante Parker going against the Saints defense in London. Gramling agreed wholeheartedly with the Parker selection, but wasn’t quite as crazy about Bertrand’s pick of the Jaguars’ Marqise Lee.

“I can’t get out of my head the fact that I know Doug Marrone wants to run the ball. I think it’s gonna be a big Leonard Fournette game,” said Gramling. “To me, there’s just not a high enough ceiling [for Lee] when what you’re looking to do in DraftKings is win big and blow people away.”

There are other wide receivers in Lee’s price range this week that Gramling would be more interested in starting. Among them are the Titans’ Rishard Matthews and the Giants’ Sterling Shepard. Gramling is also looking to stack Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers with wideout Keenan Allen against the Eagles defense.

At running back, Gramling is starting Todd Gurley against the Sean Lee-less Cowboys defense and Bengals rookie Joe Mixon on the road against the Browns. For a tight end, Gramling is going with the Raiders’ Jared Cook against the Broncos. His most surprising pick, in New England anyway, is his pick of the Patriots defense going against the struggling Cam Newton.

Here’s Zolak & Bertrand’s full lineup thanks to Gramling’s help:

