Dave Richard’s Week 4 Fantasy Football Advice: Should You Start Cam Newton Against The Patriots?

BOSTON (CBS) — Cam Newton has struggled mightily in 2017 with a 69.7 passer rating through three games. The Patriots defense has also been bad statistically, allowing the most passing yards per game (331) in the NFL. You’d think Newton’s fantasy owners should keep rolling him out there against the Pats, right?

CBS Sports’ fantasy football guru Dave Richard thinks not. Speaking in his weekly call with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich on Thursday, Richard said he doesn’t see Newton turning it around this weekend, even going against a Patriots defense that isn’t playing well either right now. But he does, however, feel good about running back Christian McCaffrey.

“Normally I would [start Newton], but I think Cam Newton has looked awful this year,” said Richard. “He doesn’t look like he’s 100 percent. His receiving corps isn’t great. He just lost Greg Olsen for a bunch of weeks. We don’t know if Kelvin Benjamin’s gonna play. The only Panther I feel good about starting this week is Christian McCaffrey because he’s gonna continue to get those short targets, he’s going to be force-fed the football. They’re going to need him in this game to try and stay competitive with the Patriots offense.

“I think Cam’s gonna be terrible. I would not wanna start him, I would keep him on the bench. Christian McCaffrey, however, I would keep rolling with.”

More thoughts from Dave Richard for Week 4:

He likes Ravens receiver Jeremy Maclin this week against the Steelers.

this week against the Steelers. He doesn’t like any Lions running back against the Vikings defense.

Saints receiver Willie Snead is a must-hold for fantasy owners, but it might not be a good idea to “rush him into the lineup” this weekend.

is a must-hold for fantasy owners, but it might not be a good idea to “rush him into the lineup” this weekend. Quarterbacks to consider off the waiver wire, if available and needed: Andy Dalton , Carson Wentz , Carson Palmer , Trevor Siemian , Alex Smith , Deshaun Watson.

, , , , , Redskins tight end Vernon Davis is a must-add for Jordan Reed owners, if he’s available.

is a must-add for owners, if he’s available. He likes Chris Hogan in his matchup against the Panthers secondary.

in his matchup against the Panthers secondary. Don’t trade Ezekiel Elliott straight-up for Tom Brady , or any quarterback.

straight-up for , or any quarterback. His No. 1 must-start player in all lineups is Titans receiver Rishard Matthews, who has a good track record against the Texans and will be seeing plenty of targets with rookie WR Corey Davis out.

