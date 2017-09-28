Dan Rea, Diane Stern Inducted Into Mass. Broadcasters Hall Of Fame

QUINCY (CBS) — Two familiar WBZ NewsRadio 1030 voices were inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame Thursday.

Nightside host Dan Rea and retired WBZ Radio News anchor Diane Stern were among the broadcast personalities honored at the organization’s 11th annual Induction and Awards Luncheon at the Quincy Marriot.

“I accept this great honor on behalf of the people, all of these people, fans, friends, and family, without whom my career in television and radio would never have been possible,” Rea told the crowd. “For the honor, thank you very much. I’m a baseball fan, it’s not Cooperstown, it’s Canton–it’s the next best thing!”

Stern signed off last November after 33 years on the airwaves of WBZ NewsRadio 1030.

“I’m just so amazed that I’m in this group of wonderful people and talented people,” Stern said.

Rea and Stern were honored for their contribution in broadcasting and decades of storytelling that impacts the lives of New Englanders with just the right tone.

“You can be compelling without being overly dramatic,” Stern said. “You can be compassionate, I think, without being saccharine.”

Also inducted this year were Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy, 7NEWS’s Byron Barnett, retired Channel 38 General Manager Dan Berkery, KISS 108 radio personality and “Dining Playbook” host Billy Costa, Western Mass News anchor Dave Madsen, Cramer Productions founder and Chairman Tom Martin, and former Chairman and CEO of Greater Media, Inc. Peter Smyth.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Bernice Corpuz reports