Bridge To Be Named For Late Sons Of Marathon Bombing Hero Carlos Arredondo

BOSTON (AP) — A bridge in Boston is being renamed in honor of the late sons of a Boston Marathon bombing hero captured in an iconic photo wearing a cowboy hat as he helped rescue victims.
Carlos Arredendo will be joined by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker at a ceremony Thursday to rename the Jamaica Way Bridge after 20-year-old Marine Lance Cpl. Alexander Arredondo, who was killed in Iraq in 2004; and 24-year-old Brian Arredondo, who took his own life in 2011.
Their mother, Victoria Foley, is also scheduled to attend. Arredondo will be accompanied by his wife, Melida Arredondo.
The elder Arredondo notably helped Jeff Bauman, a survivor of the 2013 bombing that killed three and injured more than 260. Bauman’s story is the subject of the new movie “Stronger.”
