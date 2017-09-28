WATCH LIVE: 11:30 am Boston Sports Teams 'Take The Lead' Event | Read More

Bridge To Be Named For Late Sons Of Marathon Bombing Hero Carlos Arredondo

BOSTON (AP) — A bridge in Boston is being renamed in honor of the late sons of a Boston Marathon bombing hero captured in an iconic photo wearing a cowboy hat as he helped rescue victims.

Carlos Arredendo will be joined by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker at a ceremony Thursday to rename the Jamaica Way Bridge after 20-year-old Marine Lance Cpl. Alexander Arredondo, who was killed in Iraq in 2004; and 24-year-old Brian Arredondo, who took his own life in 2011.

Carlos Arredondo holds a photograph of his son Marine Lance Corporal Alexander Arredondo. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Their mother, Victoria Foley, is also scheduled to attend. Arredondo will be accompanied by his wife, Melida Arredondo.

The elder Arredondo notably helped Jeff Bauman, a survivor of the 2013 bombing that killed three and injured more than 260. Bauman’s story is the subject of the new movie “Stronger.”

