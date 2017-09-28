Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics, Bruins, Revolution Unite To Fight Racism

Filed Under: Take the Lead

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston’s five major pro sports teams are uniting to fight racism and hate speech.

The Red Sox, Celtics, Bruins, Patriots and Revolution will launch the “Take the Lead” project Thursday morning at Fenway Park.

Former WBZ-TV news anchor Liz Walker, now the pastor of the Roxbury Presbyterian Church, will emcee the event.

“If a baseball player who’s my hero is talking about this, then maybe I’ll listen more than I would, if just an ordinary preacher or that person in the community is talking about it,” she told WBZ NewsRadio 1030.

racism banner Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics, Bruins, Revolution Unite To Fight Racism

A banner with the message ‘Racism is as American as baseball’ is draped over the Green Monster at Fenway Park on September 13, 2017. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

There will be panel discussions on race with alumni and executives from each team.

It will be moderated by WBZ-TV sports director Steve Burton.

Mayor Marty Walsh, state senator Linda Dorcena Forry and local NAACP president Tanisha Sullivan will also participate.

A new public service announcement video opposing racism, hate, inequality, and discrimination will also be seen for the first time. It features players from all five teams and will be shown at Fenway Park, Gillette Stadium, and the TD Garden.

You can watch Take the Lead live on CBS Boston.com at 11:30 a.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch