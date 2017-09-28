Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics, Bruins, Revolution Unite To Fight Racism

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston’s five major pro sports teams are uniting to fight racism and hate speech.

The Red Sox, Celtics, Bruins, Patriots and Revolution will launch the “Take the Lead” project Thursday morning at Fenway Park.

Former WBZ-TV news anchor Liz Walker, now the pastor of the Roxbury Presbyterian Church, will emcee the event.

“If a baseball player who’s my hero is talking about this, then maybe I’ll listen more than I would, if just an ordinary preacher or that person in the community is talking about it,” she told WBZ NewsRadio 1030.

There will be panel discussions on race with alumni and executives from each team.

It will be moderated by WBZ-TV sports director Steve Burton.

Mayor Marty Walsh, state senator Linda Dorcena Forry and local NAACP president Tanisha Sullivan will also participate.

A new public service announcement video opposing racism, hate, inequality, and discrimination will also be seen for the first time. It features players from all five teams and will be shown at Fenway Park, Gillette Stadium, and the TD Garden.

You can watch Take the Lead live on CBS Boston.com at 11:30 a.m.