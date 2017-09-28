WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Boston Schools Prepare For Influx Of Children From Puerto Rico

By Beth Germano
Filed Under: Beth Germano, Boston Public Schools

BOSTON (CBS) – Emirce Velasquez calls and calls but there’s no answer from or about her sister or her six year old grandniece in Puerto Rico. “I’m concerned about her, I’d like to bring her here with no electricity and no running water for a long time,” she tells WBZ-TV.

With Puerto Rico struggling to recover from two hurricanes that tore across the island, many families in the Boston area want to give shelter to their loved ones. It’s why on Thursday the Boston Public Schools became one of several urban school districts to start preparing for a potential influx of children looking for a seat in a classroom.

Superintendent Tommy Chang says coordination has begun with agencies throughout the city. “We want to make sure if families are coming here they have one point of contact to get all the services, that’s our goal,” Chang said.

School officials aren’t sure how many children to expect, but they are certain they will come with a broad range of needs from clothing to even immunizations.

Rev. William Nunez also has family with school-age children in Puerto Rico. The island is so devastated he says schools aren’t even open for students. “They’re using those schools around the communities for shelter and housing,” he says. “It’s devastating to hear children can’t go to school.”

There’s precedent for Boston which saw an arrival of students from Haiti after an earthquake struck there in 2010. Chang says they’re looking for every available seat. “Our obligation as a school district is to educate every child and make sure they are safe and welcome in our schools,” he said.

More from Beth Germano
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch