Adults With Asthma Not Getting Pneumonia Vaccine As Recommended

BOSTON (CBS) – At about this time, we start talking about flu shots but many adults are missing out on another key vaccine.

The pneumonia vaccine is recommended for all adults with asthma, but a new study finds that only 42% of people ages 18 to 64 who have asthma getting it.

Also known as the pneumococcal vaccine, it protects against a type of bacteria that commonly causes pneumonia.

A version of the vaccine is given to kids in early childhood, older adults, and people with chronic illnesses, including asthma.

So why aren’t more than half of adults with asthma getting the shot? Perhaps they have never heard of it or their doctors have not recommended it, but in some cases it is because patients do not have health insurance and say they cannot afford to pay for it.