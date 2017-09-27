Your Mood Could Affect How Your Body Responds To Flu Shot

BOSTON (CBS) – Thrilled to get a flu shot? Probably not. But as it turns out, your mood could affect how well your body responds to the medication.

Researchers looked at which factors might improve a senior’s immune response to the flu vaccine like diet, physical activity, sleep patterns, and mood.

They found that a person’s outlook on the day of vaccination had the greatest impact, with a good mood increasing antibody levels to the flu by 8% to 14%.

If, however, you never have a sunny disposition or if you’re not feeling particularly cheery on vaccination day, go ahead and get your flu shot. Don’t delay until you have a pep in your step.