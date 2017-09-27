Tom Brady Named AFC Player Of Week For Second Straight Week

BOSTON (CBS) — After a herculean effort against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has taken home AFC Player of the Week honors for the second straight week.

Despite being under heavy pressure from the Texans’ stout pass rush, Brady completed his 25 of his 35 passes for 378 yards and five touchdowns, leading the Patriots to a 36-33 comeback victory. The Patriots trailed 33-28 with 2:24 to play, but for the 52nd time in his career Brady led them to a win following a fourth quarter deficit. He hit receiver Brandin Cooks with a 25-yard touchdown strike in the end zone with just 23 seconds left to play to give the Patriots their second win of the season.

Brady set an NFL record last week by winning the award for the 28th time in his career, and now he adds to that record-breaking total. This is the fourth time that the future Hall of Famer has earned the award in back-to-back weeks, also accomplishing that feat in 2007 (Weeks 6 & 7), 2010 (Weeks 12 & 13) and in 2011 (Weeks 1 & 2).

The 40-year-old quarterback leads the NFL with 1,092 passing yards and eight touchdowns through three weeks.

