Hightower, Rowe, Slater Hit Practice Field For Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) — A trio of injured Patriots were present at the start of Wednesday’s practice, a sign they may be able to suit up in Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Linebacker Dont’a Highter, cornerback Eric Rowe and special teams captain Matthew Slater were all accounted for at the start of New England’s practice behind Gillette Stadium.

Hightower has missed the last two games with a knee injury he suffered in the season opener. The Patriots defense could certainly use Hightower clogging up the middle of the field, as they rank last in the NFL in yards allowed (461) and points (31.7) per game over the first three weeks.

Rowe got the start over Malcolm Butler in Week 2, but suffered a groin injury in the New England win and had to sit out their Week 3 victory over the Houston Texans.

Slater has yet to play this season due to a lingering hamstring injury he suffered in training camp.

Running back Rex Burkhead was the only player missing from the media portion of Wednesday’s practice. He is still recovering from a rib injury that sidelined him for Week 3’s win.

It would seem as though Hightower, Rowe and Slater are working their way toward a return, but we’ll have a better feel for the situation when the participation report comes out later Wednesday.