Mass. Registry Lacks Info On 1,700 Sex Offenders

Husband Charged In Lynn Teacher's Murder Held Without BailProsecutors released gruesome details in court Wednesday about the murder of a young mother and beloved Lynn teacher.

Mass. Registry Lacks Info On 1,700 Sex OffendersAn audit has found that the Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry has lost track of more than 1,700 convicted sex offenders.

Sonic Says There's Been 'Unusual Activity' On Some Credit CardsThe fast food chain said in a statement that its credit card processor told them about the incident last week and that it's now "working to understand the nature and scope of this issue."

NH Police Searching For Missing Phillips Exeter Academy StudentPolice and Campus Safety officers are searching for a Philips Exeter Academy student who went missing from an area hospital.