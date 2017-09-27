Mass. Registry Lacks Info On 1,700 Sex Offenders

Filed Under: Massachusetts, Mike Macklin, Sex Offender Registry, Sex Offenders, Suzanne Bump

BOSTON (AP) — An audit has found that the Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry has lost track of more than 1,700 convicted sex offenders.

The state report released Wednesday by Auditor Suzanne Bump found that the registry lacks adequate policies and procedures to ensure sex offenders are “classified in a timely manner.”

The Democratic Bump says the audit found that as of February, the registry lacked current addresses for 1,769 sex offenders. Out of that total, 936 had never been classified at all. More than 300 of those individuals had been convicted of crimes against children.

sexoffender Mass. Registry Lacks Info On 1,700 Sex Offenders

Sex Offender Registry Board (WBZ-TV)

In a response to the audit, registry officials said they were hampered by laws and regulations that govern the agency’s classification process.

The registry had records on nearly 22,000 convicted sex offenders at the time of the audit.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Mike Macklin reports

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch