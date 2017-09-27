Driver Fired After 5-Year-Old Left On School Bus

LOWELL (CBS) – A school bus driver has been fired after a kindergartner was left alone on the bus for five hours.
Police say the driver ended his morning route Monday, went home, parked the bus but police say he never checked it for students.
When the driver got back on the bus for his afternoon pickup, he found the five year-old McAvinnue Elementary School student on board.
The school nurse and the child’s pediatrician checked the boy and he is OK.
No charges have been filed, but the Department of Children and Families has been notified.