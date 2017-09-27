Losing Weight Could Help You Save Money

BOSTON (CBS) – Losing weight may not only help you feel better and live longer, it could save you some cash.
A study from Johns Hopkins University suggests that a 20-year old who goes from being obese to a healthy weight can save more than $28,000 over her lifetime. A 50-year old could save more than $36,000.
Researchers say you’re saving productivity losses, higher insurance premiums, and higher medical costs for chronic illnesses like diabetes, heart disease and cancer.
While it is certainly hard to lose weight and change your lifestyle, money can be a great motivator.