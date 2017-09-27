NH Police Searching For Missing Phillips Exeter Academy Student

EXETER, New Hampshire (CBS) — Police and Campus Safety officers are searching for a Phillips Exeter Academy student who went missing from an area hospital.

Family members say Jed Breen, 17, has been missing since 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Breen’s uncle told WBZ-TV that Jed is on the school’s cross country team, and passed out in a yard during a training run.

He was taken to Exeter Hospital and treated for dehydration. His family believes he checked himself out–but he hasn’t been seen since.

His uncle, currently in Vermont but heading down to help with the search, said it wasn’t yet known how or why he left the hospital.

“That’s obviously a mystery to us at this exact moment,” said Breen’s uncle. “Did anyone see him leaving, and why was he allowed to leave and all that, we don’t know any of that yet.”

Exeter Police said he “fled from the Exeter hospital on foot” a little after 5 p.m., and was last seen taking a left from Gilman Street toward Phillips Exeter Academy trails.

Family, Exeter and New Hampshire State Police, and officials from the school are all searching around the campus for him.

“I can confirm that we informed our campus community that Campus Safety and the Exeter Police Department are working together to locate one of our students,” a representative from the school told WBZ-TV Wednesday. “We are taking every effort to locate him and bring him back to campus safely.”

Breen was last seen wearing a grey polo shirt, tan shorts, and flip flops. He’s described as being about 5″9′, 125 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Breen is asked to contact Exeter Police.