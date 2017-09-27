Gold Star Daughter Receives New Car

BOSTON (CBS) – A local Gold Star Daughter now has a new ride after Massachusetts Fallen Heroes presented her with a refurbished car.

When Kaleigh Hayes was seven, her father, Sergeant Glenn Allison was killed serving in Iraq.

The now 21-year-old says her father and his service inspired her and was key to her involvement with the Boys and Girls Club.

Hayes says the car, a 2014 Nissan Sentra, will help keep her father’s memory alive through her mentoring work.

“He’s why I wake up every morning,” Hayes said. “I think about him. What would he want me to be doing for the future? Because it’s all about the future. It’s all about the future generations. They need to have safe future because that’s what he provided for me. So I want to provide for other people.”

Hayes is currently in college studying art and English and says the car will help with her education.