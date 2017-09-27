WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

DA Clears Troopers Who Shot, Killed Suspect In Cop Slaying

Filed Under: Auburn Police Department, Jorge Zambrano, Massachusetts State Police, Officer Ronald Tarentino, Worcester

WORCESTER (AP) — Authorities have determined that the police officers who shot and killed a man suspected of killing a cop last year acted reasonably and lawfully.

The Worcester County District Attorney’s office on Wednesday released its findings in the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Jorge Zambrano.

suspect1 DA Clears Troopers Who Shot, Killed Suspect In Cop Slaying

Jorge Zambrano (Image credit: Auburn Police)

Authorities say Massachusetts State Police troopers had attempted to arrest Zambrano in Oxford when he shot and wounded a trooper on May 22, 2016. Two troopers returned fire, killing Zambrano.

The report says Zambrano had shot Auburn police Officer Ronald Tarentino multiple times during a traffic stop earlier that day. Tarentino died at a hospital.

tarantino DA Clears Troopers Who Shot, Killed Suspect In Cop Slaying

Officer Ronald Tarentino. (Photo credit: Auburn Police Department)

The report found that shell casings at the scene where Tarentino was shot matched a firearm found in the Zambrano’s hands.

It concluded that the troopers’ use of deadly force was appropriate.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch