DA Clears Troopers Who Shot, Killed Suspect In Cop Slaying

WORCESTER (AP) — Authorities have determined that the police officers who shot and killed a man suspected of killing a cop last year acted reasonably and lawfully.
The Worcester County District Attorney’s office on Wednesday released its findings in the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Jorge Zambrano.
Authorities say Massachusetts State Police troopers had attempted to arrest Zambrano in Oxford when he shot and wounded a trooper on May 22, 2016. Two troopers returned fire, killing Zambrano.
The report says Zambrano had shot Auburn police Officer Ronald Tarentino multiple times during a traffic stop earlier that day. Tarentino died at a hospital.
The report found that shell casings at the scene where Tarentino was shot matched a firearm found in the Zambrano’s hands.
It concluded that the troopers’ use of deadly force was appropriate.
