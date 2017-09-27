WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
‘Chappaquiddick’ Movie Reportedly Has Sights Set On Oscars Gold

Filed Under: Chappaquiddick, Ted Kennedy

LOS ANGELES (CBS) – Could the Oscar for Best Actor at next year’s Academy Awards go to a portrayal of Ted Kennedy?

The Hollywood Reporter says “Chappaquiddick,” the upcoming movie about the late senator’s infamous incident in 1969, “is officially joining the Oscar race.”

The movie starring Australian actor Jason Clarke will be released on Dec. 8 – just in time to qualify for major awards.

kennedy clarke Chappaquiddick Movie Reportedly Has Sights Set On Oscars Gold

(Photo by Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

“Entertainment Studios plans to mount a best actor campaign for Clarke among other categories,” the Hollywood Reporter stated.

Kennedy pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a crash after causing injury in connection with the events of July 18, 1969 on Chappaquiddick Island. Campaign worker Mary Jo Kopechne was in the car Kennedy was driving and died after it went off a bridge and into the water.

The deadly crash, which was not reported to authorities until the next morning, may have also derailed Kennedy’s chances of ever becoming president.

chappaquiddick cast Chappaquiddick Movie Reportedly Has Sights Set On Oscars Gold

Ed Helms, John Curran, Jim Gaffigan, Kate Mara, Jason Clarke, Andrew Logan, Taylor Allen, Mark Ciardi, Campbell McInnes attend the ‘Chappaquiddick’ premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 10, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Kepechne is portrayed by Kate Mara. The John Curran-directed movie also features Ed Helms, Bruce Dern and Jim Gaffigan.

