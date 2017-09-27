‘Chappaquiddick’ Movie Reportedly Has Sights Set On Oscars Gold

LOS ANGELES (CBS) – Could the Oscar for Best Actor at next year’s Academy Awards go to a portrayal of Ted Kennedy?

The Hollywood Reporter says “Chappaquiddick,” the upcoming movie about the late senator’s infamous incident in 1969, “is officially joining the Oscar race.”

The movie starring Australian actor Jason Clarke will be released on Dec. 8 – just in time to qualify for major awards.

“Entertainment Studios plans to mount a best actor campaign for Clarke among other categories,” the Hollywood Reporter stated.

Kennedy pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a crash after causing injury in connection with the events of July 18, 1969 on Chappaquiddick Island. Campaign worker Mary Jo Kopechne was in the car Kennedy was driving and died after it went off a bridge and into the water.

The deadly crash, which was not reported to authorities until the next morning, may have also derailed Kennedy’s chances of ever becoming president.

Kepechne is portrayed by Kate Mara. The John Curran-directed movie also features Ed Helms, Bruce Dern and Jim Gaffigan.