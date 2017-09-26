Volunteers Collect Donations For Puerto Rico

LAWRENCE (CBS) – Lawrence is the poorest community in Massachusetts but people are showing their generosity to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.

At a donation center set up at 530 Broadway, volunteers are collecting diapers, batteries, flashlights, clothing and other items to send to the island.

Many of the volunteers have relatives living in Puerto Rico who they haven’t been able to reach because power is down and cellphone towers are not working.

Today one volunteer, Lisa Cintron got the call she was waiting for. Her sister and her family were safe but had lost everything. She told Lisa there is little or no relief effort going on. That is why many say local drives like this are important.

Now they are searching for a way to make sure the donations get to Puerto Rico and don’t just stay idle in a warehouse somewhere.

If people want to donate they can go to 530 Broadway in Lawrence.

The First Lady of Puerto Rico has launched a relief fund called “United For Puerto Rico.”