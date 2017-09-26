WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Volunteers Collect Donations For Puerto Rico

By David Robichaud
Filed Under: David Robichaud, Lawrence, Puerto Rico

LAWRENCE (CBS) – Lawrence is the poorest community in Massachusetts but people are showing their generosity to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.

At a donation center set up at 530 Broadway, volunteers are collecting diapers, batteries, flashlights, clothing and other items to send to the island.

Many of the volunteers have relatives living in Puerto Rico who they haven’t been able to reach because power is down and cellphone towers are not working.

prdonation Volunteers Collect Donations For Puerto Rico

Volunteers collect donations for Puerto Rico in Lawrence (WBZ-TV)

Today one volunteer, Lisa Cintron got the call she was waiting for. Her sister and her family were safe but had lost everything. She told Lisa there is little or no relief effort going on. That is why many say local drives like this are important.

Now they are searching for a way to make sure the donations get to Puerto Rico and don’t just stay idle in a warehouse somewhere.

water Volunteers Collect Donations For Puerto Rico

Volunteers collect bottled water for Puerto Rico residents (WBZ-TV)

If people want to donate they can go to 530 Broadway in Lawrence.

The First Lady of Puerto Rico has launched a relief fund called “United For Puerto Rico.”

