Police: Gas Found On Slain Princeton Jogger’s Body; Suspect Bought Gas

WORCESTER (CBS/AP) — Court documents shed light on new details in the murder of a jogger in Princeton in the summer of 2016 revealing that gasoline was found on her body, while her accused killer purchased gasoline hours before her murder.

The police affidavit in the death of 27-year-old Vanessa Marcotte was filed in a Massachusetts court.

The Google employee was slain in August 2016 while out for a run near her mother’s Massachusetts home.

“Her hands and feet had been burned,” the affidavit said, “presumably in an attempt to destroy potential DNA evidence.”

Police say socks and a hair tie found on Marcotte’s body tested positive for gasoline.

Angelo Colon Ortiz of Worcester faces a murder charge in hear death based on DNA evidence.

Investigators say he bought $5 worth of gas on the day of her death at a station just a few miles from where her body was found.

Marcotte lived in New York City but was visiting her mother in Princeton, Massachusetts when she failed to return from a run and her body was found in the nearby woods.

