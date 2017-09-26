Brady Disagrees With Trump, Says ‘Everybody Has The Right To Choose’

BOSTON (CBS) – As President Trump continued to Tweet about NFL player protests of the national anthem, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said he didn’t agree with the president’s comments.

Ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts, when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

“Well I disagree with what he said,” Brady told Jim Gray on Westwood One Radio Monday night.

“I’ve been an NFL player for, this is my 18th season. I have a great deal of respect for all the men that came before me as players and that I’m currently playing with today. We play the game we love. We play it for the fans. We play it for our families. We play it for our communities. I think our players do such a great job in the community and I’d hate for anyone to disparage that.”

Sixteen of Brady’s teammates took a knee before Sunday’s game.

“Well everyone has their own personal feelings about why they would do what they would do, whether you chose to kneel or whether you chose to stand. Everyone has different beliefs and I respect all those beliefs,” Brady said.

“Some of those conversations are very personal, but everybody has the right to choose. I think that’s the beautiful part about our country. We all have opportunities, we try to take advantage of them the best way possible. We all have the freedom to choose whatever we want to do and you respect the people that you play with, you respect the other people on the other side of the ball, you respect the people in the stands for what they choose to do and I think that’s what makes our country great.”

Several fans at Gillette Stadium booed the Patriots who took a knee and Brady noticed.

“I think they have every right to do whatever they want to choose. I understand that, I respect that. Everybody has their different viewpoints. I have mine. I was standing their proudly with my hand over my heart with love for my teammates, with love for my country and that’s what I wanted to display.”

Gray then asked Brady where he thinks this goes from here.

“Hopefully it continues to spark conversations within teams, within communities, within churches, within homes. Everyone has the right to live in this country and to protest however you see fit. As long as it’s peaceful and respectful. Everyone has different viewpoints and it’s hard in my own home to come to an agreement with my wife on certain things, but that’s just the way it is. It’s part of the beautiful nature of our human spirit. We’re all different. We’re all unique but that makes us all very special. And you’ve got to be able to respect the people that you work with, that the people that you live with, that the people you love and care about. Everyone has different viewpoints.”