Steven Tyler Facing ‘Unexpected Medical Issues’; Aerosmith Cancels Concerts

BOSTON (CBS) – Aerosmith is cutting its South American tour short because of “unexpected medical issues” for lead singer Steven Tyler.

The rock star said in a statement Tuesday that he is expected to make a full recovery and hopes to perform again after “proper rest and treatment.”

Tyler did not specify his medical problems but said in the statement that he flew back to the United States on a doctor’s orders Monday night after Aerosmith’s show in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

“I am not in a life threatening condition, but I need to deal with this right away, and get some rest and medical care immediately in order to sustain and maintain my future performances,” Tyler said. “I promise I’ll be back. . . unfortunately health does not wait and it’s something even I can’t schedule around our shows.”

Tyler is 69 years old. Aerosmith originated in Boston in 1970.